'Love Island'-deelnemer is blind aan één oog door ongelukje met champagnekurk

28 augustus 2019

09u08

Bron: Instagram 0 TV De Britse ‘Love Island’-deelnemer Theo Campbell is blind aan zijn rechteroog na een ongelukje met een champagnekurk. De kurk zou zijn oog “in twee gesplitst” hebben. Dat meldt de atleet zelf op Instagram.

De ongelukkige gebeurtenis vond plaats op Ibiza, waar de reality-ster aan het feesten was. Op Instagram bedankte hij zijn vele volgers voor de steun. “Bedankt voor alle berichten die ik de laatste paar dagen mocht ontvangen, ze worden erg gewaardeerd”, schreef hij bij een foto van zichzelf in het ziekenhuis. “We zijn ondertussen twee oogoperaties verder en ik ben mijn zicht aan mijn rechteroog compleet verloren. Wie had ooit kunnen denken dat een champagnekurk mijn einde zou betekenen?” De atleet wil echter niet zeuren en besluit resoluut om het glas als halfvol te zien. “Ik heb nog één oog over, dus ik kijk naar de positieve kant.” Het is niet helemaal duidelijk of het zicht van de man tijdelijk of permanent verdwenen is. Als zijn oog echt in twee gesplitst is, zoals hij zelf beweert, betekent dat niet veel goeds.