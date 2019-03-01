‘Grey’s Anatomy’ verbreekt record: langstlopende ziekenhuisserie ooit KD

06u51 0 TV ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ heeft gisteren een record gebroken in de Verenigde Staten. De 332ste aflevering werd er uitgezonden en daarmee is het officieel de langstlopende ziekenhuisserie ooit in de VS. De reeks doet zo één aflevering beter dan ‘E.R.’, dat voordien het record in handen had.

Ellen Pompeo, die al vijftien seizoenen lang het hoofdpersonage Meredith Grey vertolkt, vierde de mijlpaal op Instagram. “We vieren alles, zowel de ups als de downs. We vieren de levenslessen, de feestje, de vermoeidheid en het feit dat we geschiedenis schrijven. Het is een privilege dit te doen. Bedankt aan iedereen die hierin meeging. We amuseren ons nog steeds kapot.” Ook producente Shonda Rhimes bedankte de fans van de reeks op Instagram. “We hebben geschiedenis geschreven. Zo trots en dankbaar.”