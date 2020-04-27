‘Geheime’ documentaire van Michelle Obama vanaf 6 mei op Netflix MVO

27 april 2020

20u06 0 TV Michelle Obama is vanaf 6 mei te zien op Netflix in haar eigen ‘geheime’ documentaire. Dat maakte ze zopas bekend. De film zal ‘Becoming’ heten, net zoals de bestseller met haar memoires uit 2018. Volgens de voormalige First Lady gaat de docu verder waar het boek stopte.

‘Becoming’ komt er via Higher Ground, het productiehuis dat Michelle samen runt met haar echtgenoot, Barack Obama. Eerder al bracht Higher Ground ons het Oscarwinnende ‘American Factory’. De documentaire verschijnt exclusief op Netflix en zal dus nergens anders te bekijken zijn. Gelukkig verschijnt de prent in één keer wereldwijd, zodat iedereen ervan kan meegenieten.

‘Becoming’ wordt het regiedebuut van Nadia Hallgren, die normaal gezien werkt als cinematograaf. In de docu krijgen we Michelle te zien tijdens haar promotour voor het boek, waarvoor ze wereldwijd 34 steden bezocht. “Tijdens mijn reizen heb ik zoveel inspirerende mensen ontmoet”, zegt ze in een statement. “En ik merkte dat hetgeen dat ons verbindt écht, oprecht en sterk is. In grote of kleine gemeenschappen, bij jong en oud, komen we samen als één geheel. Ik weet dat het in deze tijden van crisis moeilijk is om hoop te voelen. Maar ik hoop dat deze documentaire, waarin zoveel mensen hun inspirerende verhalen delen, daar toch aan kan bijdragen.”

Ze onthulde ook wat ze zelf het moeilijkst vindt in coronatijden: “Ik ben een knuffelaar. Mensen weten dat, ik heb het nooit verstopt. Als ik mensen ontmoet pak ik ze vast. Maar dat mag nu natuurlijk niet meer. Ik weet echter dat we hier samen door zullen komen. Ik hou van jullie allemaal, en ik mis jullie”, sluit ze haar boodschap af.