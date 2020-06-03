‘First Dates’-barman Bram is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt LOV

03 juni 2020

Er zullen ongetwijfeld heel wat kijkers van 'First Dates' teleurgesteld zijn: afgelopen weekende stapte barman Bram Van Geert (31) in het huwelijksbootje met zijn vriendin Lien (27). Fotograaf Dimitris Bousoulas plaatste daarvan foto's online.

Bram helpt vrijgezellen die op hun eerste date gaan met een drankje en gezellige babbel in ‘First Dates', maar zelf heeft hij geen hulp meer nodig. Sinds afgelopen weekend is hij een getrouwde man. Hij leerde zijn vriendin enkele jaren geleden via Tinder kennen, en de twee hebben hun liefde nu bezegeld met een ring.

Bram en Lien trouwden enkel voor de wet, maar er volgt een feest zodra het kan. “Het grote feest staat gepland voor september, dan willen we met zo’n vijftigtal gasten naar Spanje... Het is nog de vraag of dat kan doorgaan, want Spanje is natuurlijk zwaar getroffen door het coronavirus”, vertelde de barman aan Story.