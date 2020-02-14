‘De Mol’ deelt alweer mysterieuze video: wat gebeurt er straks om 11 uur? MVO

06u43 0 TV Vandaag wordt misschien wel een hoogdag voor fans van ‘De Mol’, want de programmamakers komen vandaag om 11 uur met een boodschap, of dat laten ze toch uitschijnen in een mysterieuze video...

Gisteren verscheen er weer een filmpje op het Instagramaccount van ‘De Mol’. “Hier eindigt het”, klinkt het wanneer we een afbeelding van de Griekse letter Omega te zien krijgen. “Maar eerst het begin.” Daarna volgt er een niets mis te verstane opdracht: vandaag om 11 uur moeten we de website vier.be een bezoekje brengen. Daar volgt waarschijnlijk meer informatie over de start van het nieuwe seizoen. We houden het in de gaten...