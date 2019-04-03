‘Boer Zoekt Vrouw: De Wereld Rond’ is terug vanaf 15 april SD

03 april 2019

14u16

Bron: Instagram 1 TV Goed nieuws voor fans van ‘Boer Zoekt Vrouw: De Wereld Rond’. Presentatrice An Lemmens heeft op haar Instagrampagina net bekendgemaakt dat het nieuwe seizoen op 15 april start.

“Vanaf maandag 15 april stellen we elke dag een nieuwe boer aan jullie voor, tussen het ‘VTM Nieuws’ en ‘Familie’”, schrijft ze. “Je ontdekt waar de boeren hun geluk gevonden hebben, wat ze doen en wat ze zoeken in hun levenspartner.”

Dat betekent dat er dus een hele week lang elke dag een mini-aflevering van ‘Boer Zoekt Vrouw’ te zien zal zijn op VTM. De week wordt afgesloten met een extra lange kick-off aflevering op zondag 21 april. Daarin kom je volgens An Lemmens echt alles over de nieuwe boeren te weten. Geïnteresseerden kunnen zich zoals altijd inschrijven via vtm.be.