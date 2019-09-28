‘Blind Getrouwd’-deelnemers Stijn en Nuria verwelkomen tweede kindje KD

28 september 2019

13u01

Bron: VTM 25 TV Stijn en Nuria, het koppel uit het eerste seizoen van ‘Blind Getrouwd’, zijn in de nacht van donderdag 26 op vrijdag 27 september mama en papa geworden van een zoontje, Théodore. Het jongetje meet 52 centimeter en weegt 3,9 kilogram. Anderhalf jaar geleden kregen ze al een zoon, Victor.

“Wij zijn gezegend met het mooiste geschenk, de geboorte van ons tweede zoontje Théodore. Mama zijn van twee jongens is iets wat ik helemaal zie zitten. Ik prijs mij zo gelukkig met een fantastische man en twee schatten van zonen”, laat Nuria weten. Volgens de trotse moeder lijkt de baby als twee druppels water op z’n broer.

Théodore is al de vierde ‘Blind Getrouwd’-baby. Naast z’n broertje Victor werden ook Xander en Liv geboren. Xander is het zoontje van Nicolas en Evelien, Liv het dochtertje van Nick en Veerle. Beide koppels namen deel aan het tweede seizoen van het populaire VTM-programma. In vier seizoenen ‘Blind Getrouwd’ werden er zeventien koppels gevormd. In totaal bleven vijf van die koppels ook na het programma overeind. Drie van die koppels deden dus ook al aan gezinsuitbreiding.