Trump beweert dat "muren wél werken", nu heeft hij honderden 'Game Of Thrones'-fans op zijn kap

    • MVO
  • Bron: Twitter
Trump gebruikt 'Game Of Thrones' in zijn campagne, maar dat draaide niet uit zoals gepland.
Twitter Trump gebruikt 'Game Of Thrones' in zijn campagne, maar dat draaide niet uit zoals gepland.
Showbizz Donald Trump maakte de fout om ‘Game Of Thrones’ te gebruiken als thema voor zijn laatste campagne. Zijn poster getiteld ‘Sanctions Are Coming’ is gebaseerd op de catchphrase ‘Winter Is Coming’ uit de serie, maar fans merken op hoezeer de wereld van Westeros niét overeenkomt met het gedachtengoed van de Amerikaanse president. 

Trump hield zijn eerste meeting met het cabinet deze dinsdag. Daar liet hij zich ontsnappen dat “walls work!” met andere woorden, dat muren werken. Daarmee refereert hij naar de muur die hij langs de Mexicaanse grens wil bouwen. Jammer voor hem dat hij die uitspraak net deed terwijl er een ‘Game Of Thrones’-themaposter voor zich lag. Die maakte hij om de sancties tegen Iran aan te kondigen, maar dat bleek bij nader inzien toch niet zo’n goed plan. 

Opgelet, dit artikel bevat spoilers voor het laatst verschenen seizoen van ‘Game Of Thrones’. 

(Lees verder onder de foto’s)

“Euhm, muren werken?”, klonk het hoongelach haast meteen vanop Twitter. “Uit welke wereld komt hij? Niet uit de onze, en ook zeker niet uit Westeros. Hoe ironisch is het dat hij zoiets zegt terwijl hij voor een ‘Game Of Thrones’-poster zit. Heeft hij de serie zelf niet gezien dan?” 

In de HBO-serie is het namelijk zo dat de grote muur die bewaakt werd door de Nightwatch, de mannen van hoofdpersonage Jon Snow, vernietigd werd door hun grootste vijand: de White Walkers. Zij maakten de gigantische ijsmuur - die 20 meter hoger is dan degene die Trump wil bouwen - met de grond gelijk. 

“Wie gaat Trump vertellen dat ‘Game Of Thrones’ één grote metafoor is om aan te tonen dat muren en vervreemding niét werken?”, gaat het verder. Daarnaast halen twitteraars nog aan dat ‘Game Of Thrones’ niet het enige voorbeeld is. Ook uit de geschiedenis leren we dat het met muren niet altijd goed afloopt. “De grote muur van China, Hadrian’s Wall, de Berlijnse muur... En ga zo nog maar even verder.”

Trump heeft nog niet gereageerd op de commotie.  

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties worden voor publicatie gelezen -en goed- of afgekeurd- door het moderatie-team van HLN. Elke reactie moet voldoen aan deze gedragsregels.
Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen