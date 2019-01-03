Trump beweert dat "muren wél werken", nu heeft hij honderden 'Game Of Thrones'-fans op zijn kap
Trump hield zijn eerste meeting met het cabinet deze dinsdag. Daar liet hij zich ontsnappen dat “walls work!” met andere woorden, dat muren werken. Daarmee refereert hij naar de muur die hij langs de Mexicaanse grens wil bouwen. Jammer voor hem dat hij die uitspraak net deed terwijl er een ‘Game Of Thrones’-themaposter voor zich lag. Die maakte hij om de sancties tegen Iran aan te kondigen, maar dat bleek bij nader inzien toch niet zo’n goed plan.
Opgelet, dit artikel bevat spoilers voor het laatst verschenen seizoen van ‘Game Of Thrones’.
Note the poster on the table in the Cabinet Room. pic.twitter.com/iHc9e5LIg1 link
“Euhm, muren werken?”, klonk het hoongelach haast meteen vanop Twitter. “Uit welke wereld komt hij? Niet uit de onze, en ook zeker niet uit Westeros. Hoe ironisch is het dat hij zoiets zegt terwijl hij voor een ‘Game Of Thrones’-poster zit. Heeft hij de serie zelf niet gezien dan?”
In de HBO-serie is het namelijk zo dat de grote muur die bewaakt werd door de Nightwatch, de mannen van hoofdpersonage Jon Snow, vernietigd werd door hun grootste vijand: de White Walkers. Zij maakten de gigantische ijsmuur - die 20 meter hoger is dan degene die Trump wil bouwen - met de grond gelijk.
“Wie gaat Trump vertellen dat ‘Game Of Thrones’ één grote metafoor is om aan te tonen dat muren en vervreemding niét werken?”, gaat het verder. Daarnaast halen twitteraars nog aan dat ‘Game Of Thrones’ niet het enige voorbeeld is. Ook uit de geschiedenis leren we dat het met muren niet altijd goed afloopt. “De grote muur van China, Hadrian’s Wall, de Berlijnse muur... En ga zo nog maar even verder.”
Trump heeft nog niet gereageerd op de commotie.
“The wheel, the wall, some things never get old.” -- Trump, during his cabinet meeting today, via pool report. link
Who wants to be the one to tell Trump that the wall in the North got decimated at the end of the last Game of Thrones season? Let it be me, please. pic.twitter.com/P418fTRlyK link
