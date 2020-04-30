Tom Hautekiet (50), die 20 jaar de affiches voor Rock Werchter maakte, is overleden MVO

30 april 2020

21u52 0 Showbizz Tom Hautekiet, de graficus die al meer dan 20 jaar de affiches van Rock Werchter voor zijn rekening nam, is overleden. De man liet het leven in zijn slaap, hij werd 50 jaar.

Hautekiet werkt al sinds 1999 voor Rock Werchter. Hij vond dat hun affiches wel eens een opknapbeurt konden gebruiken. “Dat waren net affiches voor een boksmatch”, klonk het. “Zwarte lappen met witte tekst op.” Dus hij blies ze nieuw leven én kleur in. Daarnaast zat hij ook achter het ontwerp van het Radio 1-logo.

Bart Peeters, voor wie Tom onder andere zijn albumhoezen en het logo voor ‘Mag Ik U Kussen?’ ontwierp, reageerde op Instagram: “Vannacht overleed Tom Hautekiet in zijn slaap. Hij was de strafste graficus van het land. Een prachtige mens, een lieve vader, man, fietser, drummer, performer. Hij deed alle grafiek voor mijn tv-programma’s en muziek. Sterkte aan iedereen die hem nu moet missen. In normale tijden krijgt zo iemand een staatsbegrafenis.”

Ook acteur Adriaan Van den Hoof, die de man goed kende, reageert vol ongeloof: “Het ga je goed, vriend,” schrijft hij op zijn sociale media. “Ik mis je nu al zo hard!"