TMF-gezicht Stijn Smets heeft een nieuwe job KD

24 juli 2019

11u36 0 Showbizz Voormalig TMF-gezicht Stijn Smets presenteert vanaf vandaag tussen 10 en 13 uur op de radiozender NRJ. Dat maakte de zender bekend op Instagram. Stijn werkte eerder al voor Studio Brussel, Radio Donna en MNM.

Programmadirecteur Elias Smekens is alleszins heel blij met de toevoeging van Stijn aan het team. “We hebben een heel jong team dat er hard voor gaat, maar net als in elke ploeg heb je ervaring nodig. Daarom zijn we blij dat Stijn zijn vakmanschap met ons komt delen.” Ook Stijn is lovend over zijn terugkeer naar de radio. “Het bloed kruipt waar het niet gaan kan en het kriebelde toch weer om opnieuw in een studio te staan. Muziek is altijd een passie gebleven. Met veel goesting zet ik dan ook mijn tanden in het NRJ-verhaal.”