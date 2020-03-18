Tips tegen coronaverveling: James Cooke bundelt leuke activiteiten voor jong en oud op Instagram BDB

Nu we zoveel mogelijk binnen moeten blijven tijdens de coronacrisis, loert de verveling om de hoek. Op de Instagrampagina @wamoekdoen verzamelt James Cooke (35) daarom tips om je dagen de komende weken op een leuke manier te vullen.

“Het idee voor de pagina ontstond vorige week vrijdag”, vertelt James, die het initiatief startte met een goede vriend. “Mijn zus belde om te zeggen dat m'n nichtjes zich na één dag al verveelden. ‘Hoe ga ik hen vijf weken bezighouden nu ze niet naar school kunnen?’, vroeg ze zich af. Ik stelde voor om andere ouders te bellen en te vragen hoe zij het aanpakken. En toen ontstond het idee om online tips uit te wisselen.”

En zo zag dinsdagavond de Instagrampagina ‘wamoekdoen’ het levenslicht. “Mensen moeten in hun Instagram Stories filmpjes delen van hun bezigheden tijdens de quarantaine”, vervolgt James. “Belangrijk is dat ze daarbij @wamoekdoen taggen. Vervolgens reposten wij die filmpjes. Zo willen we iedereen inspireren. Het doet er trouwens niet toe of ik dat gestart ben. Het is gewoon een vorm van solidariteit en een manier om elkaar te helpen.”

Op de pagina is onder andere al een filmpje van Karen Damen te zien, die dezer dagen extra vaak met de hond gaat wandelen. Ook James’ nichtjes Manon en Louisa namen een video op waarbij ze dansen voor hun oma.

Fysiek contact

James zelf verveelt zich niet tijdens de coronacrisis. “Veel bezigheden lopen gewoon door”, vertelt hij. “Momenteel zijn we volop bezig met de voorbereidingen voor ‘Gert Late Night’. We doen veel vergaderingen van thuis uit, maar soms is het ook nodig om elkaar in levenden lijve te zien. We houden daarbij wel alle hygiënische voorschriften in het achterhoofd. Ik vind het best lastig, want ik hou van fysiek contact. Maar deze maatregelen zijn nu eenmaal nodig.”