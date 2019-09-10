Tinne Oltmans laat gemene vraag na bikinifoto niet onbeantwoord: “Nee, ik ben absoluut niét zwanger” TDS

10 september 2019

13u42

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz Actrice en zangeres Tinne Oltmans (26) geniet van een zonovergoten vakantie op Aruba. Haar avonturen wou ze ook graag delen met haar volgers op Instagram, en dus poste Tinne enkele foto’s in bikini. Bij één van de beelden kreeg Oltmans evenwel te maken met bodyshaming: een buitenlandse fan reageerde met de vraag of Tinne zwanger is, hoewel de foto dat totaal niet doet vermoeden.

“Bedankt voor het compliment”, reageerde Oltmans, die de hoofdrol speelt in de Vlaamse versie van de ABBA-musical ‘Mamma Mia’, sarcastisch op de reactie. “Geen probleem”, antwoordde de volger doodleuk, waarna Oltmans meteen de puntjes op de i zette: “Dit is sarcasme omdat je me dik noemde. Ik ben absoluut niet zwanger.”

Enkele volgers sprongen in de bres voor Tinne en benadrukten dat er helemaal niets mis is met haar lichaam. De criticaster schrok duidelijk van alle respons en excuseerde zich niet veel later voor de opmerking. “Ik had gehoord dat je zwanger was. Je had dit ook op een rustigere manier kunnen zeggen. Dit was absoluut niet slecht bedoeld naar jou toe. Sorry dat het fout blijkt te zijn, maar ik bedoelde het niet zo. Maar je kan altijd op een volwassen manier antwoorden.”

Tinne deelde eerder al deze foto’s van haar vakantie.