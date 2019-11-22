TikTok bant account van Stien Edlund, de meest gevolgde Belg op de populaire app KD

22u15 8 Showbizz Stien Edlund (18), de populairste TikTok-gebruiker van België, is haar account kwijt. De tiener laat via YouTube en Instagram weten dat het sociale netwerk haar profiel verwijderd heeft. “Ik heb de hele nacht niet geslapen. Ik weet niet waarom dit is gebeurd”, vertelt de wanhopige influencer.

TikTok, voorheen Musical.ly, is een sociaal netwerk dat erg populair is bij de jeugd. Stien Edlund is de populairste Belg op de app met meer dan 2,5 miljoen volgers. Of beter: was. Het profiel van de tiener is momenteel niet langer actief. “Ik dacht dat ik gehackt was, maar blijkbaar is mijn account geblokkeerd omdat ik de richtlijnen overtreden zou hebben. We weten totaal niet wat ik misdaan zou hebben. Mijn management probeert het nu op te lossen, maar het is niet makkelijk om contact op te nemen met TikTok. Ik heb heel veel stress”, vertelt ze. “Ik heb er de hele nacht niet van geslapen.”

De populaire tiener, die ook vaak op VTM KIDS te zien is, benadrukt dat elk ander Stien Edlund-account vals is. “Ik heb geen nieuw account. Er zijn al veel nieuwe gemaakt, maar ik ben het niet. Ik vind het niet leuk dat sommigen van deze situatie profiteren.” Stien is trouwens niet de enige die plots zonder TikTok-account zit. Ook enkele andere gebruikers constateerden tot hun verbazing al dat hun profiel plots verdwenen was.

