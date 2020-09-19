Thomas Buffel verwelkomt eerste dochtertje: “Nu al mama’s hartendief” Redactie

19 september 2020

09u34 15 Showbizz Thomas Buffel (39) is voor de vierde keer vader geworden. Dat maakte hij bekend via Instagram. Voor de voormalige profvoetballer is het wel zijn eerste dochter, die de naam Axelle meekreeg.

Met een gedichtje op Instagram werd de komst van Axelle aangekondigd: “Ons prinsesje is geboren. Wat willen jullie als eerste weten? Tuurlijk, we gaan haar “Axelle” heten. Nu al mama’s hartendief, oh wat is ze mooi en lief. De broertjes hebben er nu een zusje bij, wat zijn die fier en zo blij. Papa is ontzettend trots, vanaf nu wordt hij haar grootste rots.” Buffel geeft ook nog mee dat Axelle vrijdagochtend om iets voor 8 geboren werd, dat ze 3,036 kilogram weegt en 47 centimeter weegt.

Het is het tweede kindje voor Buffel en zijn vriendin Annabel Vandebroeck (31). In mei vorig jaar verwelkomden ze al zoontje Lionel. Buffel heeft ook twee zoontjes - Fausto en Maceo - met zijn vorige echtgenote Stéphanie. Zij verloor begin 2017 de oneerlijke strijd tegen kanker.

