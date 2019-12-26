Tatyana Beloy zwanger van haar eerste kindje MVO

26 december 2019

13u07 0 Showbizz Goed nieuws voor Tatyana Beloy! Zij wordt binnenkort voor het eerst mama, zo laat ze weten via Instagram.

Het is het eerste kindje voor Tatyana (34), die vroeger plusmama was voor de kinderen van haar ex-vriend, Adriaan Van den Hoof. Daarover schreef ze zelfs een boek met de titel ‘Nooit Meer Stiefmoeder’. Ook haar huidige partner, Konrad, heeft al een zoontje. Samen met hen vormt ze al twee jaar een nieuw samengesteld gezin. Het paar is momenteel op vakantie in Sevilla, waar Tatyana trots poseerde. “Zo blij met mijn dikke buik!”, schrijft ze.

“Ik voel mij voor het eerst in mijn leven echt ergens thuis en deel van een gezinnetje”, zei ze eerder dit jaar al over hen. “Dat is magisch. Wat ik voor mijn vriend voel, heb ik nog nooit eerder mogen ervaren. Net zomin als de turbo-boost die ik krijg omdat ik mee voor het kleine kereltje mag zorgen. Hem afhalen van school en het horen ratelen over wat er die dag allemaal gebeurd is: dat is allemaal nieuw voor mij. Dat we met zijn drietjes zijn, voelt echt warm aan.”

In oktober dit jaar verklaarde ze nog: “Of ik een kinderwens heb? Een delicate vraag, omdat er in mijn omgeving nogal wat vriendinnen een kinderwens hebben, maar hun droom niet altijd zien uitkomen. Ik heb op dit moment geen klok die tikt. Wat ik zelf ook wel vreemd vind, want ik werk veel met kinderen. Maar ik voel me tevreden met de verantwoordelijkheden die ik nu als plusouder voel. Vroeger dacht ik dat mijn drukke agenda niet combineerbaar was met een kind. Ondertussen weet ik wel beter. Misschien dat er daarom in de toekomst nog wat gaat verschuiven in mijn hoofd? Ik zie wel.”