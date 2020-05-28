Tatyana Beloy mama van eerste kindje MVO

28 mei 2020

19u11 0 Showbizz Tatyana Beloy (35) is mama geworden van haar eerste kindje, dat nieuws deelde ze via Instagram. Het is een zoontje geworden dat Wolfgang heet. “Ik hou van jou, Wolfie”, schrijft ze bij een eerste foto van hen samen.

De kleine spruit kreeg de naam Wolfgang Widelski en zowel de baby als zijn moeder maken het goed. Tatyana en haar partner Konrad zijn al ruim twee jaar een koppel. Konrad heeft al een zoon van 6 uit een vorige relatie. De twee stapten recent nog in het huwelijksbootje in volle coronacrisis. Met mondkapjes op trokken ze naar het gemeentehuis. “Een groot feest zal voor later zijn”, aldus Tatyana. “Konrad had me vorige zomer al ten huwelijk gevraagd en we waren van plan om volgend jaar te trouwen. Maar een tijdje geleden zei hij: ‘Ik zou graag hebben dat jij, vóór ons kindje er is, m’n vrouw bent.’ Ik heb niet getwijfeld en dus zo geschiedde.”

Vlak voor de start van de coronacrisis settelde het koppel zich in een huis in de Antwerpse rand. “We hebben het al vaak tegen elkaar gezegd: gelukkig dat we nét op tijd zijn verhuisd!”, vertelde Tatyana toen in een interview. “Het zijn rare tijden, maar ik prijs me gelukkig dat ik hier nu in een huis met tuin zit: we kunnen buiten bij mooi weer en we zitten hier rustig. Het is hier gezellig thuis en we hebben nu veel tijd om tijd met ons drieën te spenderen. Mijn lief en ik zijn ook nog steeds smoorverliefd, want ‘amai’ die koppels waartussen het nu niet goed gaat... Wij zijn ook allebei zelfstandigen, dus we zijn het ergens gewend om onze dag nuttig in te delen. We staan elke dag vroeg op, ontbijten lekker en gezond, en houden ons bezig met onze projecten.”