Sylvie Meis viert sexy vrijgezellenfeest in Hamburg

Voor haar bacheloretteweekend streek Meis samen met onder meer haarstyliste Serena Goldenbaum en model Petra van Bremen neer in haar favoriete Duitse spahotel Wessenhaus am Meer. “I made it through the wildernis", zo liet ze haar volgers via Instagram weten. Gehuld in witte bikini en sluier nam ze enkele sexy poses aan. Ook poseerde ze samen met haar vriendinnen op de trap bij het hotel.



Sylvie zou normaal in juni haar bruiloft vieren in het Italiaanse Florence. “Het is natuurlijk triest en jammer dat we vanwege de huidige situatie het bruiloftsfeest moeten uitstellen, maar er spelen nu belangrijkere dingen”, zei ze eerder tegen het Duitse Bunte. Ze verzekerde dat het huwelijk er hoe dan ook komt. “Uitstel is geen afstel”, aldus Meis. Een nieuwe datum hebben ze nog niet gevonden. Ze hopen in ieder geval nog dit jaar hun jawoord aan elkaar te kunnen geven.



Sylvie en Niclas maakten in oktober, toen ze elkaar nog maar een paar maanden kenden, hun huwelijksplannen bekend. De twee ontmoetten elkaar begin juni op het huwelijk van een vriendin van de presentatrice, waar de vonk tussen de twee zou zijn overgeslagen. Hun relatie werd al snel serieus.

Niclas is een beroemd kunstenaar. Castello is overignes niet zijn echte naam: de Duitser heet in werkelijkheid Norbert Zerbs en heeft onder andere Beyoncé en Jay-Z in zijn klantenkring. Ook is hij een van de meest gezochte artiesten op het platform Artnet.

Huizenjacht

Nu het huwelijk even uitgesteld is, zijn de twee tortelduifjes samen op huizenjacht. Hun oog zou zijn gevallen op een pand in een buitenwijk van de stad. “Het moet natuurlijk aan al onze eisen voldoen en er moet voldoende ruimte zijn. Zo bouwen we langzaamaan samen ons leven op", aldus Sylvie. Niclas woont nu nog grotendeels in Miami en Los Angeles.



Sylvie was van 2005 tot 2013 getrouwd met voormalig voetballer Rafael van der Vaart. In 2017 verloofde Sylvie zich met de steenrijke zakenman Charbel Aouad, maar die verloving kwam nooit tot een huwelijk. Binnen enkele maanden verbraken de twee hun verloving.