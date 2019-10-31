Sylvie Meis verloofd met nieuwe vlam Niclas Castello Redactie

31 oktober 2019

22u11

Bron: AD 0 showbizz Sylvie Meis en haar nieuwe vlam Niclas Castello gaan trouwen. Dat hebben de twee bevestigd aan het Duitse nieuwsmedium Bunte. Het stel ontmoette elkaar pas in juni, maar hun relatie raakte al snel in een stroomversnelling. Sylvie Meis en haar nieuwe vlam Niclas Castello gaan trouwen. Dat hebben de twee bevestigd aan het Duitse nieuwsmediumHet stel ontmoette elkaar pas in juni, maar hun relatie raakte al snel in een stroomversnelling.

Sylvie en Niclas ontmoetten elkaar begin juni op het huwelijk van een vriendin van de presentatrice, waar de vonk tussen de twee zou zijn overgeslagen. Hun relatie werd al snel serieus. Eerder deze maand deden al geruchten de ronde over een verloving, toen Sylvie met een gigantische ring werd gezien.



In een interview met het Duitse Bunte gaf Meis al aan graag nog een keer te trouwen. “Ik ben op mijn 34ste gescheiden, maar ik geloof nog altijd in de liefde. Getrouwd zijn is een mooi gevoel. Je gaat dan toch meer met elkaar door het leven, meer verbonden, dan wanneer je alleen een stel bent”, zei Meis toen.



Niclas Castello is een beroemd kunstenaar. Castello is niet zijn echte naam. De Duitser heet in werkelijkheid Norbert Zerbs en heeft onder andere Beyoncé en Jay-Z in zijn klantenkring. Ook is hij een van de meest gezochte artiesten op het platform Artnet.

Verloving

Het wordt voor Meis haar tweede huwelijk. De socialite was van 2005 tot 2013 getrouwd met voormalig voetballer Rafael van der Vaart. In 2017 verloofde Sylvie zich met de steenrijke zakenman Charbel Aouad, maar dat kwam nooit tot een huwelijk. Binnen enkele maanden verbraken de twee hun verloving. Eind 2018 maakte Sylvie bekend te daten met de 28-jarige producer Bart Willemsen. Dat was echter een kortstondig liefdesavontuur, want in april werd bekend dat de twee alweer uit elkaar waren. Twee maanden later ontmoette ze Castello.

In september verhaalde Meis in een Duitse talkshow nog over haar roerige liefdesleven. Meis vertelde toen redelijk openhartig dat ze gek is op spanning en dat trouw zijn aan een partner ‘een keuze’ is.

Kinderen

Sylvie Meis heeft één kind uit haar huwelijk met Rafael van der Vaart, Damian. De 41-jarige Meis heeft verder geen kinderwens meer, vertelde ze eerder in een interview. “Het thema kinderen heb ik afgesloten. Toen ik 39 en 40 was, dacht ik erover na om nog een keer moeder te worden. Nu niet meer. Ik hou van mijn leven zoals het nu is.”