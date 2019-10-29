Sylvie Meis verklapt haar ‘beautygeheim’: “Dagcrème gemaakt van mijn eigen bloed” TDS

Sylvie Meis is inmiddels al 41 jaar oud, maar dat zou je haar bijlange niet geven. A ls er één ding is waar de Nederlandse presentatrice bekend om staat, dan is het wel om haar eeuwig jonge uitstraling. Maar hoe speelt ze dat klaar? Aan het Nederlandse Shownieuws verklapt ze haar eerder ongewoon beautygeheim.

Sylvie laat namelijk weten dat ze sinds kort een wel heel bijzondere dagcrème smeert: ééntje die gemaakt wordt van haar eigen bloed. Ze kwam op het idee door een bericht te lezen over dat soort crèmes, waar bloedplasma (het vloeibare deel van bloed, red.) aan toegevoegd wordt om de huid jong en strak te houden. Meis besloot meteen actie te ondernemen. “Toevallig heb ik vorige week in Los Angeles die dokter ontmoet. Die heeft echt mijn bloed afgenomen en verwerkt in een dagcrème”, aldus Meis tegen Shownieuws. “En die gebruik in nu sinds een week. Kan je het verschil al zien?”

Werkt het écht?

Vraag is natuurlijk: wérkt zo’n dagcrème wel? Sylvie is alvast niet de enige beroemdheid die zweert bij het goedje. Ook Victoria Beckham gebruikt het en is erg enthousiast over de effecten. Maar in de Britse media willen experten waarschuwen: “Het is valse hoop in een potje”, stelt dokter Ross Perry in The Sun. “Deze natuurlijke genezende elementen kunnen dan ook op geen enkele manier in leven kunnen blijven, eens ze buiten het lichaam zijn. Het draait in dit geval dus eerder om geld dan om nut. Sommige mensen geloven de reclame eerder dan de wetenschap.”

Één potje zou bijna 1.400 euro kosten.