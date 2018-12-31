Sylvie Meis sluit het jaar naar goede gewoonte af op het strand van Miami Redactie

Bron: AD.nl 1 Showbizz Sylvie Meis brengt traditiegetrouw de laatste dagen van het jaar in het zonovergoten Miami door. De slanke presentatrice is deze keer in goed gezelschap nu haar vriend filmproducent Bart Willemsen, met wie ze pas enkele maanden samen is, Brabant heeft verruild voor een duik in de Atlantische Oceaan.

Sylvie (40) en de 11 jaar jongere Bart lieten zich dit weekend gewillig door de toegestroomde paparazzi op het strand van Miami (Florida) fotograferen. La Meis koos voor een zeeblauwe bikini, haar afgetrainde vlam voor een zwarte zwembroek. Eenmaal in het water lachten en zoenden ze wat af.

Sylvie pakt de laatste jaren elke december het vliegtuig vanuit Hamburg naar Miami, sinds ze door haar beste vriendin en visagiste Serena Goldenbaum werd aangestoken met het ‘Miami-virus'. Serena's man Michael legt Sylvie graag vast, zoals vandaag toen de voormalig voetbalvrouw een ultrakort wit rokje uit de kast trok.

Filmset

Bart en Sylvie werden vorige maand samen in Hamburg en Amsterdam gespot. De twee zijn stapelverliefd, maar laten zelf weinig over hun romance los. “Ik voel me goed. Laten we het daar op houden’’, vertelde de 29-jarige Bart uit Tilburg kort. Sylvie viel voor de charmes van de filmproducent tijdens de opnames van de Duitse film Misfit, afgelopen oktober. De blondine is in de Duitse remake van het Nederlandse bioscoopsucces te zien als de strenge conrector mevrouw Himmelmann.

Naar verluidt heeft Damián (12) al met Bart kennisgemaakt. De tiener brengt oud en nieuw met zijn vader Rafael van der Vaart, zijn vriendin Estavana Polman en hun dochtertje Jesslynn (1) door.

Waiting for my date 💓 #miami #pic @michaelgoldenbaum #hair @makeupandhairmiami Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@sylviemeis) op 30 dec 2018 om 14:45 CET