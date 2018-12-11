Sven Ornelis rouwt om zijn overleden kat: “Slaap nu maar goed, lieve schat” KD

11 december 2018

17u10

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz De terminaal zieke kat van Sven Ornelis heeft de strijd tegen zijn ziekte verloren. Dat laat de radio-dj weten op Instagram. “Er is verdriet, maar vooral ontzettend veel dankbaarheid”, aldus Sven.

“Vanmiddag is onze lieve held George rustig ingeslapen”, schrijft Sven Ornelis op Instagram. “Er is verdriet, maar vooral ontzettend veel dankbaarheid. Je hebt ons zo enorm veel mooie momenten bezorgd! We gaan goed voor jouw broer Gilbert zorgen. Slaap jij nu maar goed lieve schat.”

De mediafiguur maakte enkele dagen geleden zelf bekend dat zijn kat aan nierfalen leed. Hij schreef daarover een emotionele blogpost op zijn site Would Be Chef. “Wanneer je ontdekt dat er iets niet klopt, is het meestal te laat.” Zo ging het ook bij zijn kat George. “Vorige week nog letterlijk spring-in-het-veld. Nu stokoud en traag”, klonk het toen. “95 procent van z’n niertjes functioneert niet meer. Elke dag of week die we nog met hem hebben is gestolen tijd.”