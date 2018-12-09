Sven Ornelis bereidt zich voor op afscheid van terminale kat: “Elke dag die we nog met hem hebben is gestolen tijd” KD

09 december 2018

10u42

Bron: Would Be Chef 0 Showbizz De kat van Sven Ornelis is terminaal ziek, dat laat de radio-dj weten op zijn blog Would Be Chef. “Wanneer je ontdekt dat er iets niet klopt, is het meestal te laat”, schrijft hij in een emotioneel bericht.

“Eén van onze poezen heeft nierfalen. Wellicht al erg lang. Wanneer je ontdekt dat er iets niet klopt, is het meestal te laat. Plots worden ze mager, loom, drinken ze heel veel water en gaan ze erg vaak naar het toilet”, licht de JOE-radiostem toe. Zo ging het ook bij zijn bijna 7-jarige kat George. “Vorige week nog letterlijk spring-in-het-veld. Nu stokoud en traag.”

Het geliefde huisdier spendeerde een week in het dierenziekenhuis en het verdict kwam hard aan bij Sven. “Onze kleine held is terminaal”, klinkt het triest. “95 procent van z’n niertjes functioneert niet meer. Elke dag of week die we nog met hem hebben is gestolen tijd.”

Op zijn blog vertelt Sven hoe de ziekte van zijn kat hem doet stilstaan bij het leven. Op een bepaalde manier bezorgt George zijn baasjes een prachtige cadeau, aldus de dj. Nu heeft het gezin Ornelis plots tijd om stil te staan bij wat echt belangrijk is. Daar geven ze zelf een snoepreisje voor op.

“We zouden dit weekend naar Barcelona gaan. Ik heb immens drukke dagen achter de rug”, aldus Sven. “Dit weekend zou een weekend verwennen worden. Dat weekendje weg hebben we geschrapt. Nu gaat alle aandacht naar onze zieke vriend. Onze plotse seniorkat George was zo opgelucht dat hij het dierenziekenhuis had mogen verlaten, en smeekte de hele avond om knuffels. En wij voelden ons gelukkig.”

“Het is door omstandigheden ons lot dit weekend, maar het is een immens cadeau. We babbelen veel. En we zwijgen veel. We drinken het beste uit de kelder, en klinken op het leven. En we hopen op nog veel extra tijd met onze twee wondermooie en lieve katers”, klinkt het filosofisch. “Ze maken dingen en tijd in ons los waarvan we niet beseffen dat het bestond.”