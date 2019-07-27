Surprise! Joke uit ‘De Mol’ is zwanger (en moet al bijna bevallen) TK

18u08 0 Showbizz Joke Lannoo, de dierenartse uit Tielt die het vorig jaar nét niet tot de finale van ‘De Mol’ schopte, heeft groot nieuws. Op Instagram kondigde ze aan dat ze zwanger is. En niet zomaar zwanger: ze staat zowat op bevallen.

Ze hield het nieuws lang verborgen, maar nu mag iedereen het weten. Joke Lannoo wordt binnenkort mama. Héél binnenkort, want ze is al 38 weken ver en is uitgerekend voor 6 augustus. Ze postte een foto van haar buik op Instagram, vergezeld van een rits hashtags: “#38weekspregnant #excited #anydaynow #excitedforthefuture #heatwave #demol #letsmakelemonade”

Wie dus denkt dat hij het de laatste week lastig had in de hitte, moet zich maar eens in haar plaats stellen. “Twee hittegolven in de laatste anderhalve maand, dat was inderdaad niet ideaal. Maar we zijn erdoor geraakt”, vertelt ze in de comments. “Het is voor iedereen warm geweest hè. Met natte handdoek in de nek heb ik het overleefd.”