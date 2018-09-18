Superromantisch: Justin Bieber brengt serenade voor Hailey Baldwin aan Buckingham Palace DBJ

23u18 0 Showbizz Justin Bieber (24) heeft zich opnieuw even omgedoopt tot straatmuzikant. De Canadese zanger bracht een serenade voor zijn grote liefde Hailey Baldwin (21) voor Buckingham Palace.

Model Hailey Baldwin was in Londen voor de London Fashion Week, waar ze meeliep in een modeshow van Adidas. Het koppel maakte van de gelegenheid gebruik om er een romantische uitstap van te maken. Voor Buckingham Palace, het koninklijk paleis in Londen, haalde Bieber zijn gitaar boven en bracht een serenade voor zijn verloofde. Meteen stroomden de fans toe. De zanger zong een akoestische versie van zijn nummer 'Cold Water', dat hij in 2016 uitbracht met Major Lazer and MØ.