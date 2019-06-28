SUNBITS. Lesley-Ann Poppe geniet van de zon en Britney Spears wilde net iets té dun zijn in haar outfit MVO

28 juni 2019

14u42 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Lesley-Ann Poppe gaat zonnen in de stad. Waar doe je dat? Op het dak!

Margot Hallemans doet dan weer aan yoga.

Britney Spears kocht een nieuwe zomeroutfit, want we gaan er niet vanuit dat ze die out zo’n gebogen kasten heeft kunnen halen. Of bewerkte ze alles nét iets te veel met Photoshop?

Sam Bettens geniet van een boottochtje in Californië.

Siska Schoeters is goed voorbereid op de zon! Smeren maar!

Ook de dochters van Kürt Rogiers zoeken verkoeling.

Een zomerse Reese Witherspoon denkt nu al aan 4 juli, de Amerikaanse nationale feestdag.

Maarten Vancoillie raakt in ieder geval niet oververhit door te poetsen!