Sugababes zijn terug en dit is hun nieuwe single

19 oktober 2019

09u35

Bron: AD 1 Muziek Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan en Siobhan Donaghy hebben een nieuwe plaat uitgebracht. ‘Flowers’ is de eerste single van het trio, dat weer optreedt onder hun oorspronkelijke naam Sugababes, sinds 2013.

“Bedankt voor al jullie steun, we waarderen de liefde enorm”, kondigt Mutya op Instagram de opvolger van Flatline aan. Het nummer is een cover van de klassieker van Sweet Female Attitude uit 2010.



De groep Sugababes werd in 1998 opgericht door de drie zangeressen. Sindsdien zijn er flink wat verschillende wisselingen geweest in de groep. In 2001 verliet Siobhan als eerste de groep en werd ze vervangen door Heidi Range. Mutya koos in 2005 voor haar gezin en maakte plaats voor Amelle Berrabah. Keisha vertrok in 2009 en Jade Ewen kwam in haar plaats.



In juli 2012 kwamen de drie weer bij elkaar en traden ze op onder de naam MKS, een afkorting van hun namen Mutya, Keisha en Siobhan. De naam Sugababes werd toen gebruikt door de nieuwe formatie.