Studio 100-prinsessen reageren verslagen op overlijden Désirée Viola (26), prinses Roos uit ‘Prinsessia’: “Wij zijn kapot van het nieuws”
De jonge actrice uit Houthalen was eerder te zien in ‘1000 Zonnen’ en ‘Galaxy Park’. In 2013 won Viola de Flair-modellenwedstrijd. Op de Instagrampagina van de actrice betuigen verschillende mensen hun medeleven aan de familie en vrienden van Viola.

Haar collega-prinsessen uit ‘Prinsessia’ tonen hun verdriet op sociale media. Sylvia Boone, die prinses Madeliefje vertolkt, schrijft: “Prachtig mens! Voor altijd in mijn hart.” Tanja De Raad, die sinds 2015 de rol van prinses Linde op zich neemt, plaatste eveneens een eerbetoon online. “Rust zacht, lieve prinses Désirée.” Haar voorgangster Jolijn Henneman plaatste een foto van het Prinsessia-kasteel online met de emoticon van een hartje.

“Ik ben kapot van het nieuws, wat ga ik je toch missen. Dankbaar voor alle prachtige momenten die we samen hebben beleefd en samen prinsesjes voor altijd! Mijn gedachten zijn bij je familie”, schrijft Helle Vanderheyden, die in de reeks prinses Iris vertolkt.

“Ze was onze prinses”
De vader van Désirée heeft gereageerd via een kort berichtje op Facebook. Patrick Breugelmans, één van de oprichters van Pukkelpop, dankt daarin iedereen voor de steunbetuigingen. “Gisteren is het leven zoals wij dat kennen gestopt. Désirée was het licht, onze zon, onze ster, onze prinses … een dochter uit de duizend. Er zijn geen woorden voor dit verdriet, enkel tranen. We willen iedereen uit de grond van ons hart bedanken. Voor jouw steun, voor je troost, voor alle blijken van medeleven. Iedereen vraagt waar ze ons mee kunnen helpen, het antwoord is eenvoudig. Hou van haar zoals ze was, denk aan haar zoals ze was, maak een gouden randje rond jouw herinneringen. Slaap zacht, prinsesje van ons hart. Papa.”
De Pukkelpopfamilie is intens verdrietig om het plotse overlijden van Desiree Viola, een van onze allerliefste Pukkelpoppers. https://t.co/nyHr01cpva pic.twitter.com/bH8LHuD6fV link
“We zijn geschokt”
“We zijn geschokt door het plotse overlijden van Désirée Viola”, reageert Studio 100 op haar overlijden. “Ze was een getalenteerde actrice en een bijzonder fijne en enthousiaste collega. Onze gedachten gaan in de eerste plaats uit naar haar familie en vrienden.”
“We zijn geschrokken door het trieste nieuws over het plotse overlijden”, luidt het ook in een reactie van de openbare omroep. “Ze zal voor altijd deel uit maken van de Ketnet-familie.”
“Rust zacht”
Naast de prinsessen uit de reeks, schreven ook heel wat andere bekende collega’s en vrienden hun emoties van zich af op Instagram. James Cooke kreeg na de euforie bij ‘Dancing with the Stars’ vanochtend het vreselijke nieuws te horen dat zijn ‘Prinsessia’-collega overleden was. “Vreugde kan snel omslaan naar intens verdriet”, laat hij weten. “Rust zacht lieve prinses.”
Ook ‘Thuis’-acteur Michiel De Meyer betuigde op sociale media zijn medeleven. Hij speelde aan de zijde van Desirée in de kinderreeks ‘Biba & Loeba’. “Slaapzacht, lieve Biba...”, schrijft hij op zijn Instagram Stories.
Miguel Wiels is eveneens in rouw. “Een zonnetje verdwijnt uit ons leven. Alleen maar mooie herinneringen aan jou, lieve Desirée. Rust zacht.” Studio 100-collega Tinne Oltmans reageerde enkel met de tekst “Geen woorden”, gevolgd door een emoticon van een gebroken hart.

Ketnet-acteur Thijs Antonneau die samen met Désirée in de ‘Thuis’-spin-off ‘Secrets’ te zien was, reageerde verslagen op sociale media. “Ik had nog nooit iemand verloren in mijn leven", schrijft hij op Instagram. “Ik ben hier kapot van. Ik wou dat ik je de laatste keer dat ik je zag extra hard had geknuffeld. Ik mis je. Voor altijd heb jij een plaatsje in mijn hart.”
“Ze had een gouden hart. Mooi vanbuiten, nóg mooier vanbinnen”, schrijft tv-gezicht Nora Gharib. “Je hebt veel harten geraakt en misschien zonder het te beseffen velen geïnspireerd. Alles kent een einde maar herinneringen zijn voor eeuwig.”

55 reacties
Kevin Costers
Je blijft een prinses.
Ines Sanchez
rust zacht lieve prinses...
Peter Timmerman
Je bent nu een sterretje aan de hemel.......sterkte voor je familie en vrienden...
Philippe Claes
verschrikkelijk !!
Edwin Raemdonck
Onze kleinkinderen zullen dit niet begrijpen.'wat zul je gemist worden'. Rust zacht lieve meid