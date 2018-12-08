Studio 100-actrice Désirée Viola (26), prinses Roos uit ‘Prinsessia’, overleden ttr

Bron: Showbizzsite 100 Showbizz De 26-jarige Désirée Viola, bekend als prinses Roos in de Studio 100-reeks ‘Prinsessia’ op Ketnet, is overleden. Dat schrijft Showbizzsite.

De jonge actrice uit Houthalen was eerder te zien in ‘1000 Zonnen’ en ‘Galaxy Park’. In 2013 won Viola de Flair-modellenwedstrijd. Op de Instagrampagina van de actrice betuigen verschillende mensen hun medeleven aan de familie en vrienden van Viola.