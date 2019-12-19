Stefanie Callebaut geeft statusupdate vanuit Italië: “De eerste dagen serieus wat paniekaanvallen gehad” SDE

08u46 0 Showbizz Momenteel is Stefanie Callebaut, de zangeres van SX, met de motor onderweg in Italië voor een tocht van maar liefst 5.500 kilometer, ten voordele van ‘Octopus’, een organisatie die kinderen aan prothese-benen helpt. Ze vertelde live op de Warmste Week hoe de tocht vordert.

“We zitten momenteel in het zuiden van Italië", vertelt Stefanie Callebaut, die Joris Brys op de Warmste Week opbelt. “We zijn nu net boven Bari. We hebben eigenlijk de hele hak afgereden en zijn terug op weg naar het noorden. Op de teller staat nu zo’n 3.500 kilometer.”

En de motorrit blijkt een hele uitdaging voor de onervaren Stefanie. “Voor we begonnen had ik nog geen honderd kilometer gereden. Het gaat wel hoor, al had ik de eerste dagen serieus wat paniekaanvallen. Ik had bijvoorbeeld nog nooit op een autostrade gereden en alles wat hier gebeurt is nieuw voor mij. Daarnaast zijn Italianen redelijk agressief in hun rijgedrag. Maar ja”, lacht ze. “Drie dagen geleden ben ik trouwens gevallen in een haarspeldbocht. Het is oké hoor. Ik ben zo ver mogelijk van mijn motor weggesprongen, dus ik heb hem gelukkig niet op mij gekregen.” Vol goede moed zet ze haar tocht dus verder.