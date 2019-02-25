Stany Crets stelt volledige cast van ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ voor KD

25 februari 2019

17u58

Bron: Deep Bridge 0 Showbizz Eerder vandaag werden de nieuwe namen van de Broadway musicalklassieker ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ voorgesteld in Theadrome in Wilrijk. De iconische voorstelling gaat op 16 oktober in première in theater Elckerlyc in Antwerpen.

Koen Crucke en Johny Voners werden al eerder aangekondigd als hoofdrolspelers Zaza en George. Regisseur Stany Crets stelde op zijn eigen unieke manier de rest van de cast voor: Greet Rouffaer (als Jaqueline), Manou Kersting (als Edouard Dindon), Daisy Thys (als Marie Dindon), Matthew Michel (als Jean Michel), Lotte Stevens (als Anne Dindon), Florian Avoux (als Jacob) en Sven Tummeleer (als Francis).

Helle Vanderheyden, Laurenz Hoorelbeke, Baptiste Vuylsteke, Kenny Verelst, Yannick Dijck, Leo-Alexander Hewitt, Rowan Kievits, Bart Aerts, Oonagh Jacobs, Jervin Weckx en Floris Devooght schitteren in het ensemble.

‘La Cage Aux Folles’ speelt vanaf 16 oktober in theater Elckerlyc in Antwerpen. Het stuk speelt zich af in het nachtleven van Saint-Tropez. Albin en Georges leiden een liefdevol en onbekommerd bestaan aan de Franse Côte d’Azur. Ze runnen de befaamde nachtclub ‘La Cage Aux Folles’ waar Albin de grote hit is met zijn travestie act ‘ZaZa’. Wanneer de zoon van Georges aankondigt te willen trouwen met de dochter van een conservatieve politicus, wordt hun leven op z’n kop gezet. Met een bezoek van de toekomstige schoonfamilie in het verschiet, besluiten ze om hun levensstijl drastisch te verbergen.