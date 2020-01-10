Stan Van Samang is voor de 2de keer vader geworden MVO

Acteur en zanger Stan Van Samang en zijn vriendin Barbara zijn het nieuwe jaar goed begonnen. Ze zijn voor de tweede keer papa en mama geworden, deze keer van een dochtertje. Ze krijgt de naam Stella Van Samang.

Lenny, hun eerste kindje, heeft er dus een zusje bij en is nu grote broer. Stella en haar moeder stellen het volgens volgens Stan uitstekend. Hij maakte het nieuws zonet zelf bekend via zijn Instagram-account. “Aanschouw!”, schrijft hij bij een foto van zijn kersverse dochter. “De nieuwe belangrijkste vrouw in mijn leven. Mijn dochter. Waw! Stella Van Samang kwam donderdagvoormiddag ter wereld. Moeder en dochter stellen het zeer wel. Vader apetrots. Kus van ons.”