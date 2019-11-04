Staf Coppens loopt New York Marathon uit MVO

04 november 2019

08u00 3 Showbizz Staf Coppens heeft dit weekend de wereldberoemde New York Marathon uitgelopen, zo liet hij weten via Instagram. Naar eigen zeggen deed hij dat op een tijd van vier uur en zesendertig minuten.

“Wtf was dit?!”, schrijft hij bij een foto van het evenement, waarop hij zijn medaille laat zijn. Deelnemers die de tocht van meer dan 42 kilometer afmaken krijgen zo’n medaille als bewijs van hun inspanning. De New York Marathon is de bekendste ter wereld, en heeft elk jaar zo’n 50.000 deelnemers uit meer dan 130 landen. De route loopt dwars door het centrum van de stad.

Op sociale media krijgt Staf felicitaties van zijn bekende collega’s, zoals Niels Destadsbader, Sam De Bruyn en An Lemmens.