Staf Coppens hernieuwt huwelijksgeloften met Monique in New York KDL

02 november 2019

12u29 8 Showbizz Op 20 september 2014 trouwde Staf Coppens met Monique van der Velden maar nu hebben de twee hun huwelijksgeloften hernieuwd in New York. Ze deden dat onder het goedkeurende oog van hun kinderen Beau en Nora.

Staf trok enkele dagen geleden naar New York waar hij morgen de marathon van New York zal lopen, maar de televisiemaker doet er ook andere dingen. Zo maakte hij op Instagram bekend dat hij en zijn vrouw Monique er ook hun huwelijksgeloften hernieuwd hebben. “Omdat ik nog eens van de daken wil schreeuwen hoeveel ik van je hou”, schrijft Staf bij twee foto’s van de festiviteiten.

Staf haalde voor de hernieuwing van zijn geloften een volledig zwart pak uit de kast, Monique trok dan weer een witte jurk aan en koos voor een roze hoedje. Het koppel liet ook hun kinderen Beau en Nora meegenieten. Heel wat bekende en onbekende fans feliciteren het koppel ondertussen op Instagram.

Staf en Monique leerden elkaar kennen in 2006 toen Staf deelnam aan het VTM- en RTL 4-programma ‘Dancing on Ice’ en Monique zijn schaatspartner was. Ze wonnen niet alleen het programma, maar ook elkaars hart.