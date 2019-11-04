Staf Coppens en Monique hernieuwen huwelijksgeloften Redactie

00u00 0 Showbizz Dat hij naar New York zou reizen om er gisteren de marathon te lopen, dat vertelde Staf Coppens (38) vorige week in de VTM-talkshow 'Wat een dag'. Maar de presentator vertelde er niet bij dat hij er ook zijn huwelijksgeloften zou hernieuwen. Staf en Monique trouwden al in 2014, maar deden dat afgelopen weekend graag opnieuw in de Big Apple. "Omdat ik nog eens van de daken wil schreeuwen hoeveel ik van je hou", klonk het op Instagram.

Staf en Monique leerden elkaar kennen in 2006, toen Staf deelnam aan 'Dancing on Ice' en Monique zijn schaatspartner was. Ze wonnen niet alleen het programma, maar ook elkaars hart. Samen hebben ze twee kinderen: Nora (9) en Beau (11). Ook zij reisden mee naar de VS.