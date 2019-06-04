Sportanker Maarten Breckx is papa geworden: “Een uniek en onbeschrijflijk moment” DBJ

11u45 0 Showbizz Maarten Breckx (34) is papa geworden. Dat kondigde de VTM-sportjournalist vandaag aan op Instagram. Georges is de naam van het zoontje dat hij samen met Qmusic-nieuwsstem Lies Vandenberghe (28) kreeg.

Georges kwam maandagochtend 3 juni ter wereld. Hij meet 51 cm en weegt 3,2 kg. “Georges is een prachtige kerel die maandagochtend rond 9u30 is geboren”, zegt Maarten. “Mama Lies heeft het fantastisch gedaan en ook Georges is in absolute bloedvorm. Dit is een uniek en onbeschrijflijk moment.”

Begin december kondigden Maarten en Lies de zwangerschap aan. Ze ontdekten het nieuws tijdens hun huwelijksreis in Hawaii afgelopen september.