Songfestivalwinnaar Salvador Sobral getrouwd met Belgische actrice Jenna Thiam SD

03 januari 2019

15u35 3 Showbizz Songfestivalwinnaar Salvador Sobral (29) is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met de Belgische actrice Jenna Thiam (28). De Portugees won in 2017 met zijn nummer ‘Amar pelos dois’ het Eurovisiesongfestival in Oekraïne. Ook toen was Thiam al van de partij. De twee hebben hun liefde nu bezegeld met een huwelijk.

Volgens het Portugese medium Impala vond het huwelijk plaats op 29 december 2018, een dag na Salvadors 29ste verjaardag. Het paar trouwde in Fábrica Braço de Prata in Lissabon, een voormalig fabrieksgebouw dat dienstdoet als alternatief cultureel centrum. Het centrum staat bekend om zijn talloze muzikale evenementen en biedt regelmatig het decor voor jazzvoorstellingen. De ideale locatie dus voor een Songfestivalwinnaar. Volgens Impala werd de bruiloft zowel in het Portugees als in het Frans voorgedragen, dit om beide families te betrekken.

Jenna is een Belgische actrice die wereldroem verwierf dankzij haar rol in de fel bejubelde Franse tv-reeks ‘Les Revenants’. Thiam dankt onze nationaliteit aan haar moeder die half Belgisch, half Armeens is. Ze woont al geruime tijd in Parijs, waar ze aan haar carrière timmert. De ontdekking van hun geheime liefde kwam er eerder toevallig toen een journalist opmerkte dat Thiam wel érg uitbundig reageerde bij de bekendmaking van de puntentelling in de green room van het Eurovisiesongfestival 2017 in Kiev.

Het koppel heeft al wat watertjes doorzwommen. Zo kampte Salvador een tijdlang met ernstige hartproblemen. In december 2017 onderging hij met succes een harttransplantatie, en sindsdien gaat het veel beter met de zanger. Ondertussen staat hij al enkele maanden weer op het podium en werkt hij aan nieuwe muziek.