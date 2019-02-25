Siska Schoeters komt met kledingcollectie voor kinderen KDL

16u15 0 Showbizz Na de overstap van Studio Brussel naar Radio 2 heeft 2019 nog meer moois in petto voor Siska Schoeters (36). De ‘Madam’ en mama van Lucien (bijna 8) en Minnie (2,5) brengt in juli, samen met de Belgische kinderlijn Mundo Melocotón, een eigen kledingcollectie op de markt.

“Het gaat over een kledingcollectie voor kinderen van 0 tot 8 jaar, met een kleine overlapping met kledij voor moeders”, vertelt Dauwke van Mundo Melocotón ons. “We hebben heel erg vaak met Siska samengezeten, moodboards gemaakt en Siska stuurde ook regelmatig ideetjes door die in haar hoofd zaten waarop we hebben ingespeeld. Het was echt heel makkelijk samenwerken.” Hoe de kledinglijn er exact zal uitzien, komen we pas binnenkort te weten, maar er zal voor elk wat wils zijn. “Je zal zowel dingen vinden die neutraal van kleur zijn als kledij met prints of dingen die gebreid zijn. Bovendien zal het ook niet duur zijn, we blijven in dezelfde prijsklasse als de collecties die we nu al aanbieden", besluit Dauwke. De trouwe volgers van Siska reageren op Instagram alvast positief op het nieuws en kijken uit naar de collectie.