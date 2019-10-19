Sieg De Doncker en Maureen Vanherberghen zijn een koppel dbj

19 oktober 2019

20u33 5 showbizz VTM-presentator Sieg De Doncker (30) en Qmusic-dj Maureen Vanherberghen (31) zijn een koppel. Dat lieten de twee vandaag weten op Instagram. Hoe lang ze al samen zijn is niet geweten, maar de twee waren enkele jaren samen te zien in het Ketnet-programma ‘Helden’.

Met niets meer dan hartje bij een foto waarin ze elkaar omhelzen en kussen. Zo kondigden Sieg De Doncker en Maureen Vanherberghen vandaag aan dat ze een koppel zijn. Hoe lang de twee al samen is niet bekend, maar deze zomer verkondigde Sieg - dit jaar dertig geworden - nog dat een happy single is. “Veel mensen spreken van die leeftijd als een scharniermoment”, aldus De Doncker in Story. “Ik vind het in ieder geval niet erg om geen zoekende twintiger meer te zijn. Ik heb een job, genoeg geld en ik amuseer me. Maar ik denk zeker niet: nú moet het gebeuren. Je kan toch ook pas op je veertigste de ware vinden? In ieder geval: vind ik geen vriendin, dan is dat maar zo. Ik leg mijn eigen weg af zonder druk van buitenaf.”

Die vriendin heeft Sieg nu dus gevonden in Qmusic-dj Maureen Vanherberghen. De presentatrice raakte bekend sinds haar deelname aan ‘Idool 2011', zong in de Ketnetband en presenteerde samen Sieg De Doncker ook het Ketnetprogramma ‘Helden’. Dat succesformat liep zes seizoenen lang op Ketnet en er werden ook twee langspeelfilms van gemaakt.