Showbizz Bart teleurgesteld om verwijderde ‘naaktfoto’: “Onze maatschappij is preutser dan 50 jaar geleden” Redactie

25 juli 2019

16u43 4 Showbizz Showbizz Bart zegt teleurgesteld te zijn in Facebook, nadat een foto die hij postte van een ludieke stunt tijdens de Gentse Feesten verwijderd werd. “Aanstootgevend, zeggen ze, maar waarom?”

De foto - waarbij er zo veel mogelijk naakte mannen werden verzameld op één vierkante meter - zou ingaan tegen de richtlijnen in verband met naaktheid. “Maar ik heb die niet overtreden”, schrijft Bart. “De jongens hebben de geslachtsdelen netjes bedekt met hun handen en staan gewoon wat leutig te wezen, van seksuele handelingen is absoluut geen sprake. Het gaat ook duidelijk over een komische show. ‘t Is gewoon voor te lachen, lieve mensen. Dus ik begrijp echt niet wat het probleem is...”

“We zijn 2019 en leven in een maatschappij die preutser is dan 50 jaar geleden”, gaat hij verder. “Jammer, heel jammer.” Op Instagram is de grappige foto gelukkig nog wél in alle glorie te zien.