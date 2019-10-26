SHOWBITS. Zita Wauters blaast kaarsjes uit en Natalia toont trots haar bollend buikje TDS

26 oktober 2019

17u57 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Gisteren was het nog de beurt aan kroonprinses Elisabeth, vandaag is het aan Zita, de dochter van zanger Koen Wauters en Valerie De Booser, om kaarsjes uit te blazen. Ze wordt vandaag 15 jaar oud. “Aan degene die van mij een moeder maakte, mijn eerstgeborene. Van harte gefeliciteerd”, schrijft Valerie trots.

Eline De Munck geniet momenteel van een zonovergoten vakantie op Aruba. En toch doet de onderneemster het kwik nog méér stijgen met haar zwoele vakantiekiekjes.

Elke Pattyn ging vandaag ravotten met haar kinderen. “Een speelplein om de hoek is dolletjes”, laat ze weten bij dit aandoenlijke filmpje van haar oogappel.

Natalia is in verwachting van haar eerste kindje en daar is ze uiteraard bijzonder trots op. Ze deelt een update op Instagram: “20 weken vandaag. Eindelijk zie ik er niet meer uit alsof ik mij heb volgepropt met chocolade en koekjes”, grapt de zangeres.

En ook Matteo Simoni en zijn vriendin Loredana verwachten hun eerste kindje. De acteur is super trots op zijn wederhelft, zo laat hij geregeld weten. “Groetjes uit Portugal”, deelt hij dit keer. Soms zegt een foto écht meer dan duizend woorden.

VTM moet op zoek naar een nieuwe weervrouw. Jill Peeters (44) geeft na 19 jaar haar weerkaarten vol lage- en hogedrukgebieden door. Via Instagram geeft ze een uitgebreide verklaring over haar keuze op te stappen.

En Sven Ornelis? Die geniet van een goed glas wijn op z'n eigen terras in Barcelona. “Het glas dat ik drink op ons terrasje in mijn geliefde Barcelona, waar ik mee klink op het goede leven. Een heerlijk weekje vakantie is begonnen met prachtig weer. Veel wandelen. Wat schrijven. Lekker eten. En een goed glas drinken. Ik ben gelukkig en dankbaar voor elke dag op deze wereld.”