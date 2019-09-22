SHOWBITS. Valerie De Booser geniet van de laatste zon en wat doen Adil en Bilall daar met will.i.am? TK

22 september 2019

08u59 0 SHOWBITS The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Wanneer Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah poseren met een kanjer als will.i.am, gaan wij zo vermoeden dat de regisseurs hem konden strikken voor de soundtrack voor ‘Bad Boys For Life’. Spannend!

Valerie De Booser geniet van het laatste zomerweekend.

Barbara Sarafian waagt zich dan weer aan topless rotsklimmen in Ibiza. Danger is her middle name.

Veel kattenliefde bij Lize Feryn thuis.

Heidi Van Tielen is aan het aftellen. Nog een dikke maand te gaan.

Lien Van de Kelder tuk-tukt door Bangkok.

Hoezo babykilo’s? Daar doet Astrid Coppens duidelijk niet aan mee.

Bigger is better, vindt ‘Temptation’-Jolien. En in het geval van teddyberen kunnen we haar alleen maar gelijk geven.