SHOWBITS. ‘Temptation’-Mezdi komt na ongeval terug boven water, stilte voor de storm bij Ian en James

'Temptation'-Mezdi komt na ongeval terug boven water, stilte voor de storm bij Ian en James

30 november 2018

19u54 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

‘Temptation’-Mezdi raakte begin oktober betrokken bij een ernstig motorongeluk. Hij knalde op een auto en belandde nadien in de goot. Mezdi liep ernstige verwondingen op aan zijn been, maar was wel buiten levensgevaar. Nu laat hij terug van zich horen.

Stilte voor de storm in de halve finale van ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

Joke Van De Velde is op haar hoede.

Sportanker Aster Nzeyimana zit met zijn vriendin in Zuidoost-Azië, al zit hun vakantie er bijna op.

Er staan nooit genoeg katten op Instagram, dat vindt ook Nora Gharib.