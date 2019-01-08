SHOWBITS. Steven Van Herreweghe heeft een probleempje en Geena Lisa hoeft niet meer te strijken KDL

08 januari 2019

09u58 1 Showbizz The show must go on, want de showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Vaak zien we Doutzen Kroes met minder kledij aan, maar de Nederlandse is helemaal fan van deze look van Dior.

Sandrine André is blij dat Véroniqe, het personage dat ze speelt in ‘Familie’, opnieuw op vrije voeten is. En in het gezelschap van haar Lars natuurlijk...

Hiep hiep hiep hoera voor de moeke van Ruth Beeckmans.

Dit zijn ze dan: het trio dat De Gouden Schoen zal presenteren: Maarten Breckx, Birgit Van Mol en Niels Destadsbader.

Steven Van Herreweghe heeft een - voor sommigen zeer herkenbaar - probleempje.

Pommeline en Fabrizio genoten van een helikoptervlucht op vakantie.

Geena Lisa hoeft vanaf nu niet meer alle strijk zelf te doen.

Adriaan Van den Hoof is fan van het nieuwe Eén-programma ‘Voor ik het vergeet’.

Tom De Cock heeft een zeemeermin in huis.

Hilary Duff en haar vriend genieten van wat me-time in de lift.