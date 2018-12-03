SHOWBITS. Sinterklaas komt vroeg bij Christoff en petekind Lisa-Marie, bij Astrid is het nog steeds grote liefde DBJ

03 december 2018

11u42 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Het dochtertje van Lindsay, Lisa-Marie, vierde dit jaar haar eerste Sinterklaasfeestje. Peter Christoff nam haar op sleeptouw.

Frances Lefebure zit in het tropische Sri Lanka.

Of het voor het eerst is, weten we niet maar zeilen doe Gilles Decoster wel. Nu ja, zeilen...

Linde Merckpoel was dit weekend op bezoek bij haar ouders in Frankrijk. Daar vertelde ze hen alles over de warmste week.

Bij Astrid en Bram is het nog steeds grote liefde.