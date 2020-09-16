SHOWBITS. Sieg De Doncker heeft het warm en het zoontje van Karl Vannieuwkerke beleeft een bijzondere dag BDB

16 september 2020

13u59

Bron: Instagram 0 Showbizz The show must go on , want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

‘Familie’-acteur Maxime De Winne springt z’n koersfiets op.

Goed nieuws voor Tatyana Beloy: haar zoontje Wolf lacht met haar mopjes.

‘Thuis’-actrice Moora Vander Veken is na een verblijf in het buitenland opnieuw in België.

‘Wijnen’ met een mondkapje? Martien Meiland gaat geen enkele uitdaging uit de weg.

Jasper Steverlinck vertoeft dezer dagen liever op het water.

Ook Sieg De Doncker zoekt afkoeling.

Echte tijgers of niet: Jack, het zoontje van Karl Vannieuwkerke is danig onder de indruk van een bezoek aan Labiomista in Genk.

Astrid Coppens zou perfect passen in een nieuwe ‘Baywatch’-film.