SHOWBITS. Shania en Keano helpen misverstand de wereld uit en Yanina Wickmayer is gelukkig met haar vriend DBJ

26 december 2018

12u01 1 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Gisteren was het Kerstmis. Q-dj Dorothee Dauwe is duidelijk een fan van Disney, want ze is dolblij met haar kopje uit ‘Belle en het beest’.

Die andere Q-dj, Sam De Bruyn, is ook happy op kerstdag. Al heeft dat waarschijnlijk veel te maken de locatie waar hij zit. Sam viert Kerstmis aan de Spaanse Costa Blanca.

Ook Damiano -Blind getrouwd- Fiore zit op locatie, hij viert kerst in Laos.

Shania, de oudste van Sam Gooris en Kelly Pfaff, wil een misverstand de wereld uithelpen. Dit is wel degelijk Keano, zoon van Nicolas Liébart en Debby Pfaff, en dus niet haar broer Kenji.

Stijn en Nuria zouden het cadeau voor hun zoontje het liefst zelf bijhouden.

Tennisster Yanina Wickmayer zendt de beste groeten uit samen met haar man, ex-profvoetballer Jerôme Van Der Zijl.