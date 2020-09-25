SHOWBITS. Selena Gomez toont trots haar litteken en verklapt Ingeborg dat ze Otter is in ‘The Masked Singer’? BDB

25 september 2020

17u38

Showbizz

Selena Gomez poseert trots in badpak. Een moedig moment, want de zangeres voelde zich lange tijd onzeker over het litteken dat ze op haar bil heeft: een gevolg van de niertransplantatie, die ze drie jaar geleden onderging.

Kathleen Aerts geniet van een prachtig uitzicht op de Tafelberg in Kaapstad.

Olga Leyers leeft zich helemaal uit tijdens een avondje karaoke.

Het ultieme genot volgens Bazart-zanger Mathieu Terryn? Een croque-monsieur eten in bed uiteraard!

Ingeborg deelt een opvallende boodschap over Otter uit ‘The Masked Singer’. Zit de zangeres dan toch in het kostuum?

Lize Feryn en Aster Nzeyimana verwelkomen een schattig nieuw gezinslid.

Giulia, de dochter van Matteo Simoni, krijgt tekenles van haar opa.

Showbizz Bart is een mondmaskerheld, een initiatief van Radio 2.

André Hazes is een gelukkig man. Zowel in Nederland als in Vlaanderen prijkt z’n nieuwe plaat ‘Thuis’ bovenaan de hitlijsten.