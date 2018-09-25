SHOWBITS. Pijn is fijn met een p volgens Evy Gruyaert en Ella Leyers is geen haar veranderd KDL

25 september 2018

10u35

Wat jouw favoriete BV's en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Ella Leyers is amper veranderd op 16 jaar tijd.

Kathleen Aerts genoot van een familiedagje.

Evy Gruyaert is klaar voor de fijn (of was het pijnlijke?) yogales

Flip Kowlier toont zichzelf en zijn bekende vrienden in een jongere versie.

Charlotte De Witte werd verliefd op een kangoeroe.

Elodie Ouedraogo is begonnen met haar danslessen voor 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Jindra, bekend van 'K3 zoekt K3', zingt nog eens.