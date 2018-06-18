SHOWBITS: Pieter Loridon showt zijn tattoos en Chrissy Teigen kolft af in de auto
Astrid Coppens - voorheen Bryan - kampeert momenteel in Yosemite National Park en geniet daar duidelijk van de mooie natuur.
Sean Dhondt genoot van een rustige zondag en gunde ons een blik in zijn slaapkamer.
Véronique De Kock heeft intussen heimwee naar de winter.
Ook Joke van de Velde postte een throwback photo, maar die had iets minder om het lijf.
Hilde De Baerdemaeker hing gisteren in de touwen voor een sessie aerial yoga.
Pieter Loridon is trots op zijn lijf en deelt het dan ook graag met zijn volgers.
Picture of my insta story today.. It is just a part of my mission & goal. To show you how you can change your drinking habbits easily in SUGAR FRER alternatives that cleanse your body at the same time. It is so easy and it will make you understand how some compagnies are fooling us! How they are pretending to sell something healthy but when their second ingrediënt is sugar! I HATE IT! They fool us! Start realizing it guys! We have only one body to live in. Respect it! Learn more about our @cafecouture_eu ORGANIC COLD BREWS 👉🏼 no additives & sugarfree ❤️ #coldbrew #cafecouturelove #egcg #slimming #organic #waronsugar #cafecouture #stopfoolingus #45
Chrissy Teigen bewijst dat moeder zijn een fulltime beroep is. Op weg naar een date met manlief John Legend moet er nog even afgekolfd worden.
De WK-koorts heeft bij Dorothee Dauwe helaas plaatsgemaakt voor echte koorts. Veel beterschap!
Eva De Roo kreeg pijnlijke voeten van haar nieuwe schoenen en zocht verkoeling in een Brusselse fontein.
Louis Talpe nam deel aan de Iron Man van Luxemburg en bracht die tot een goed einde. Petje af!
04.55.03h swim/bike/run Putting the hours of training to the test every now and then is a must. Location to do so today was at #IM703Luxembourg , racing together and against many friends here always raises the stakes and the banter a little too. Bad idea to swallow 3 big gulps of water during the swim tough .. made the rest of the afternoon not easier to say the least.. all in all a good time on a very beautifull course, some work to do for the next challenge but great feeling at the finish line.. so much love to you @tiffanylingvannerus my buddies for all the fun pre/during/post race , the great support from all belgians here too and ofcourse all my great partners!! @iamspecialized @specialized_nlbe @shiftinggears1 @asicsfrontrunner @asicseurope @conimexsports @douchebags @tvelootje @davidlloydantwerp #asicsfrontrunner #krissmits #ironman #TriUnic
Na de bevalling van haar 5e kind heeft actrice Tori Spelling hard gewerkt om haar figuur terug te krijgen, en dat is er aan te zien.
After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing! Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally! Part of this transformation in progress is my husband @imdeanmcdermott makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this... #happyfathersday #bodylove
Iman deelde een foto uit de oude doos van David Bowie.
