SHOWBITS. Phaedra Hoste maakt Cannes onveilig en Viktor Verhulst haalt zijn Plopmuts boven

TDS

07 september 2019

15u21 0 Showbizz The show must go on, want de Showbizzwereld staat nooit stil. Wat jouw favoriete BV’s en celebs de laatste 24 uur hebben uitgespookt, ontdek je hier in onze nieuwsstream.

Viktor Verhulst is volop aan het trainen voor zijn deelname aan ‘Dancing With The Stars’. Maar achter de schermen gaat het er lang niet altijd even serieus aan toe!

Dimitri Vegas en Like Mike herdenken hun collega-dj Avicii met een pakkende boodschap.

Lesley-Ann Poppe zet dan weer haar kapper in de bloemetjes.

Kürt Rogiers haalt deze aandoenlijke foto vanonder het stof.

Lynn Van Royen ziet dubbel. Of zo lijkt het toch.

Phaedra Hoste geniet van een zonovergoten vakantie - én cocktail - in Cannes.

En Élodie Ouédraogo? Zij zit in bad en deelt deze hilarische gezinsfoto.